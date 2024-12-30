Uganda: Museveni Applauds Mbarara Homes, Urges Focus On Household Income

30 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

President Museveni has commended the people of Mbarara City for their efforts in improving housing standards while stressing the need to focus on boosting household incomes.

While returning from Isingiro District yesterday, the President made a brief stop in Mbarara and interacted with residents, acknowledging their strides in building better homes.

"I thank them for building good homes, but we must continue to focus on improving household incomes," Museveni posted on his X account formerly known as twitter emphasizing the need for economic empowerment to complement the development of modern housing.

The President reiterated the pivotal role of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in transforming household incomes and uplifting livelihoods.

He underscored his continued support in guiding the implementation of this initiative during his upcoming tour of Ankole.

"I will soon return on my PDM tour of Ankole to guide them on how the Parish Development Model will improve their incomes, livelihoods, and prosperity," he added, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing economic challenges at the grassroots level.

Museveni also urged residents to integrate economic empowerment with their infrastructural achievements, highlighting that sustainable development relies on a balance between the two.

His planned return to Ankole is expected to focus on practical steps to harness the PDM's full potential, with residents eagerly anticipating solutions to improve their incomes and quality of life.

