East Africa: Ethiopia Secures Over 10 Mln USD Exporting Leather, Leather Products

- Ethiopia has secured 10.5 million USD foreign exchange earnings from the leather sector over the past five months, Leather and Leather Products Industry Research and Development Center said.

Approached by the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Center's Director-General Zulfiker Abajihad said that the national endeavor to tap the country's livestock resources for quality and brand products, and effective promotion and market linkage, has paid off with 10.5 million USD export earnings from leather and leather products in five months.

The leather sector has been facing multifaceted challenges such as under performing factories, promotion and branding, inputs, market linkage and others, he mentioned.

Although the country has Africa's largest cattle population and potential to be a major source of foreign exchange earnings as well as create millions of jobs, the sector has been grappling with limitations related to productivity, demand, supply, standard, technology, capacity, and others over the past few years, he said.

Mentioning the fact that the sector has been struggling to meet the expectations,Ethiopian Leather Industries Association Secretary Dagnachew Abebe stressed the need for collaboration among institutions to exploit potentials to support the country's economy.

In October, the country launched a 10-year strategy that aims to transform the country into a major leather and leather products exporter.

The new Leather Sector Development Strategy tabled by the Ministry of Industry aims to address challenges in the sector and realize the potential to drive economic growth.

While Ethiopia has over 165 million cattle and produces 41 million hides and skins annually, the country's leather sector under-performs.

The leather sector has the potential to be a major source of foreign exchange and to create jobs for millions of Ethiopians.