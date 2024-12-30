Ethiopia: Dashen Bank Launches Comprehensive Women Empowerment Program

ADDIS ABABA- Dashen Bank, among the leading private banks in Ethiopia, launched a comprehensive women empowerment initiative at its headquarters yesterday.

Addressing the gathering, AsfawAlemu, CEO of the bank, emphasized that despite their significant contributions, women are often under-recognized.

Acknowledging this gap and the invaluable contributions women can make, Dashen Bank has consistently prioritized empowering women by granting them authority and decision-making power since its inception.

"This initiative signifies a crucial step in our unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion," Asfaw stated.

"These are not merely words on paper but deeply ingrained values within our corporate culture."

The CEO further highlighted that the Comprehensive Women Empowerment Program underscores Dashen's belief that empowering women is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic advantage that drives sustainable growth.

The program aims to address specific challenges women face in the workplace, such as access to mentorship, leadership development opportunities, and work-life balance.

Hiwote Kefelegn, Dashen's Chief People Officer, explained that the program's primary objective is to holistically empower women, enabling them to seize leadership opportunities while cultivating a robust pipeline of female candidates for future leadership roles within the bank.

"While this program commences on a smaller scale, we aim to gradually expand its reach and impact, empowering a larger group of employees as we learn and grow from this initial phase," she noted.

It is noteworthy in Ethiopia, only two banks are led by female CEOs.