East Africa: Ethiopia Remains Committed to Supporting Somalia's State-Building Efforts

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has endorsed the African Union Peace and Security Council's decision to replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) with the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), marking a significant step towards transitioning national security responsibilities to Somali forces.

Resolution 2767 (2024), adopted by the UNSC with 14 votes in favor and one abstention (United States), authorizes African Union member states to take all necessary measures for 12 months, commencing January 1, 2025. This mandate empowers them to support the Federal Government of Somalia in degrading Al-Shabaab and affiliates linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Da'esh.

Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Tesfaye Yilma, emphasized Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia's state-building efforts and its assumption of its rightful place within the international community. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by Ethiopian troops alongside forces from other contributing countries and highlighted the encouraging progress achieved over the years.

Ambassador Tesfaye underscored the growing global threat of terrorism, particularly the evolving organizational and operational capabilities of Al-Shabaab. He warned of the group's increasing capacity to inflict harm on civilians and its ambition to establish a regional caliphate. Alarmingly, Al-Shabaab is forming alliances with ISIS forces and other terrorist groups, posing a significant threat to regional and global security by expanding its network across the African continent and the Red Sea region.

The Permanent Representative further highlighted Al-Shabaab's expanding recruitment efforts and its growing territorial ambitions. He expressed concern over the group's increasing collaboration with other global terrorist networks, particularly the concerning foothold gained by ISIS in Somalia.

Ambassador Tesfaye emphasized that this poses a serious threat, with ISIS potentially exploiting this situation to destabilize maritime security, including through piracy in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. Al-Shabaab has also demonstrated an enhanced capacity to mobilize resources and acquire advanced weaponry, both domestically and internationally.

He noted that the transition from ATMIS to AUSSOM occurs amidst these significant challenges. Ethiopia shares high expectations for AUSSOM to contribute positively to Somalia's long-term stability while preserving the security gains achieved thus far.

"Countering terrorism and stabilizing Somalia require a shared regional approach based on interdependence to ensure collective peace and prosperity. Therefore, extra-regional actors with no constructive role in the region and the fight against terrorism in Somalia should be advised to cease their destabilizing pursuits. Ethiopia stands ready to continue its role in supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in the post-ATMIS mission and looks forward to close collaboration," he remarked.

The success of this transition hinges on Somali security forces assuming full responsibility.

This requires strong national consensus and a unified regional front against terrorism. Without political will and operational readiness, consolidating security gains will be difficult. Ethiopia fully concurs with the Council's cautious approach, emphasizing the need for progressive improvement in Somali security forces' capabilities before further transitions occur, the Permanent Representative remarked.

BY HAILE DEMEKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 29 DECEMBER 2024