Africa: Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Africa's Mammoth Gathering

Preparations are underway in Ethiopia for the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), along with the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council. Scheduled to take place from February 12- 16, 2025, these significant gatherings will bring together African leaders to address critical issues facing the continent.

The summit will operate under the theme "Justice for Africans and Persons of African Descent through Reparation," emphasizing the need for equity and justice for marginalized communities.

The summit is expected to tackle a range of pressing matters, including strategies for economic development aimed at boosting intra-African trade, promoting industrialization, and addressing economic disparities. Additionally, discussions will focus on peace and security, with efforts to combat terrorism and resolve conflicts that destabilize various regions. Climate change will also be a key topic, as leaders work to adapt to its impacts and foster sustainable development practices. Furthermore, the role of technology and innovation will be explored as essential tools for driving economic growth and enhancing social services across the continent.

As the host nation, Ethiopia is taking a proactive approach in organizing the summit. The government has established a national committee to oversee preparations, ensuring a smooth and successful event.

Recently, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of the AU Summit National Committee, led discussions with representatives from more than thirty institutions involved in the preparations. She underscored the diplomatic significance of hosting the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, emphasizing how it strengthens multilateral relations across Africa.

Melaku Bedada, the Director General of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has outlined various strategies to guarantee the summit's success. Ethiopia has a strong reputation for effectively organizing national, continental, and international conferences, but the 2025 AU summit is expected to be particularly distinctive. Addis Ababa, the hub of diplomatic activity, has undergone dramatic urban transformations, enhancing the city's landscape and beauty.

This evolution has resulted in the development of new corridors and infrastructure projects, giving the city a contemporary allure that harmonizes its rich historical legacy with modern advancements. As it prepares to host the African Union summit, Addis Ababa's vibrant energy and cosmopolitan charm will undoubtedly captivate visitors.

Beyond its historical significance, the city offers a unique fusion of African culture and international sophistication. Visitors can immerse themselves in bustling markets, explore ancient sites, and engage with a thriving arts scene. This dynamic city is rapidly emerging as a global hub, drawing international attention and investment.

As the headquarters of both the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Addis Ababa has long served as a diplomatic nexus. Recent advancements in infrastructure and tourism have further solidified its status as a premier destination for international conferences and summits.

Additionally, the newly constructed Adwa Museum is poised to celebrate the historic victory at the Battle of Adwa, a symbol of pride for people of African descent. Also, many Ethiopian youth have been trained in hospitality to welcome guests, showcasing the country's renowned warmth and generosity. The security of delegations remains a top priority, ensuring that all attendees feel safe and well-served throughout their stay.

As Ethiopia gears up to host the 38th African Union Summit, the nation stands ready to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the continent, fostering collaboration, and promoting justice and development for all Africans.

Ethiopia's ambition extends beyond its borders, reflecting a deep commitment to fostering collaboration and unity among African nations. This commitment is evident in Ethiopia's proactive engagement with its neighbors and countries across the continent, demonstrating a willingness to work together for shared goals.

One of the most significant aspects of Ethiopia's role in promoting peace is its readiness to sacrifice its own troops in various African nations. By contributing military personnel to peacekeeping missions, Ethiopia has played a crucial role in stabilizing regions affected by conflict. This selfless dedication not only showcases Ethiopia's leadership but also highlights its understanding of the interconnectedness of peace and prosperity throughout Africa.

Ethiopia's efforts have led to remarkable successes, helping to mitigate violence and restore order in nations facing turmoil. Through diplomatic initiatives and military support, the country has positioned itself as a cornerstone of peace building efforts on the continent. The sacrifices made by Ethiopian troops underscore a broader vision of security that transcends national interests, aiming instead for the collective well-being of African nations.

As Ethiopia continues to engage with its neighbors and beyond, its example serves as a powerful reminder of the potential for collaboration in achieving peace. The commitment to shared prosperity is not just an ambition but a tangible goal that can lead to a more stable and prosperous Africa for all. By fostering partnerships and taking decisive action, Ethiopia is paving the way for a brighter future, one where nations work hand in hand to overcome challenges and build a harmonious continent.

Its commitment to regional development is taking center stage as the nation spearheads efforts to integrate the power grids of East Africa. These ambitious undertaking promises to unlock economic potential, foster cooperation, and enhance energy security across the region.

Ethiopia's burgeoning hydroelectric power capacity, fueled by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and other projects, is poised to become a cornerstone of regional energy supply. The nation has already established power export agreements with several neighbors, including Sudan, Djibouti, and Kenya. Today, nations such as Djibouti, Sudan, and Kenya are benefiting from Ethiopia's electricity export. Additional plans are also in place to expand this reach to Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and other countries across the region, marking a significant milestone in Ethiopia's energy integration strategy.

In a notable development, the country has also announced plans to export approximately 100 megawatts of electricity to Tanzania through Kenya.

Beyond bilateral agreements, Ethiopia is actively participating in regional initiatives aimed at creating a unified electricity market. This endeavor involves harmonizing power regulations, strengthening grid infrastructure, and promoting cross-border energy trade.

Experts believe that a regionally integrated power grid will not only spur economic development but also contribute to climate change mitigation by encouraging the adoption of cleaner energy sources. Additionally, it is expected to enhance energy security, ensuring a more reliable and resilient power supply for all participating nations.

Ethiopia's leadership in regional power integration is seen as a significant step towards a more prosperous and interconnected East Africa. The nation's commitment to harnessing its energy resources for the benefit of the wider region is being hailed as a model for Pan-African cooperation.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 29 DECEMBER 2024