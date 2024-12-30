East Africa: Ethiopia's Conference Tourism - Facing Rosy Future

Despite its abundant tourism potential, Ethiopia has not fully utilized its resources due to insufficient infrastructure and inadequate site management Recognizing the economic benefits of the tourism industry, the Ethiopian government has been making substantial investments and actively working to develop the country's untapped potential.

As a result, the government has made impressive progress in recent years by developing numerous tourism sites throughout the nation, including Wonchi Eco-tourism site, Gorgora Resort, Halala Kela Resort, and Beynouna Village, among others.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has initiated several tourism projects with an ambition to harness the tourism potential and benefit the nation from the sector. He said that Ethiopia is endowed with natural, historical attractions and urged citizens to promote tourism resources.

"Given that we have a rich history, heritage, culture, natural resources, including birds and wildlife, and marketable distinguishing events, tourism is one of the nation's primary economic pillars. Therefore, we have to work on the goal of positioning Ethiopia as a tourist destination with a wide range of phenomena to enable the nation to generate a large amount of revenue," Abiy said.

Witnessing the government's commitment, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) recognized Prime Minister Abiy as the new Tourism Champion of the authority for a three-year term. The statement reads "We are proud to announce Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, as the new IGAD Tourism Champion for a period of 3 years. His leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable tourism across the region, driving economic growth, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship for the benefit of all IGAD Member States."

With the nationwide tourism development, Addis Ababa is also emerging as a conference tourism destination, benefiting the hotel industry and other sectors related to tourism. The development of corridors, along with various tourism sites in the city such as Unity Park, Friendship Square, Entoto Park, and the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, plays a vital role in boosting the economy and generating job opportunities for local residents.

The ongoing corridor developments and other government initiatives have significantly transformed the country's tourism ecosystem, creating a thriving environment for the growth of the sector. The project is aimed at enhancing the city's prominence by adhering to international smart city standards.

Over the past three months alone,Ethiopia has hosted over 30 continental and international conferences ranging from the 46thOrdinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), African Defense Ministers Conference,World Without Hunger Conference and others which is a testament to Ethiopia becoming a preferable conference hub.

Ethiopian Skylight Hotel Sales Director Kagnew Fiseha said that the country has organized several continental and international conferences that have greatly benefited both the nation and the hotel industry. "Our hotel has experienced significant growth and is actively working to draw more visitors to the country."

Marketing and Sales Manager at Inter-luxury Hotel Nardos Fanteh as witnessed the country hosting multiple continental and international tourism events. "Those events are significantly advantageous for us. We have many large conference halls available for meetings and other purposes, capable of accommodating over two thousand people at a time," she stated.

In line with this, Ethiopia is gearing up to host the upcoming 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which is scheduled for February 15 and 16, 2025 with a fresh and new look.