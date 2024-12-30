Ethiopia: Strengthening Universities' Capacity to Ensuring Education Quality

Ensuring that higher education institutions prioritize the improvement of a country's development and the well-being of its citizens is of critical importance for fostering a merit-based society, transforming human development, and driving change.

By focusing on producing well-educated, skilled, and ethical generations, higher education institutions can directly contribute to social progress, economic growth, and the advancement of technology. These institutions can serve as centers for research, address societal needs, ensure sustainable development, and enhancing global competitiveness. However, at the center of this, having a robust, well-structured education system is not only necessary but also mandatory.

With this in mind, Ethiopia is actively working on reforming its education system, targeting producing well-equipped students at all levels.

Recently, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has signed a key implementation agreement with forty-seven (47) government universities located in various states of the country, which will be implemented in 2024/25.

The agreement was said focuses on establishing accountability and responsibility within the higher education sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Education, Prof. Birhanu Nega, said that research works conducted by higher education institutions and the students they graduate should be able to drive change in the country and outperform competing on the global stage.

The higher institutions are expected to ensure their growth and sustainability while developing themselves into autonomy, the Minister stressed.

According to the Minister, the agreement signed with the Ministry of Education will ensure the quality of education, and research by establishing clear responsibility and accountability.

Higher education institutions should know that it producing qualified and competent citizens is their primary duty and responsibility and work persistently to achieve their goals through maintaining the quality of education and research, he underlined.

He pointed out that according to the key performance measure agreement, institutions that achieve results will be supported more financially, while those that lag behind and underperform will be held accountable.

Those institutions that perform in accordance with the key performance indicator of the agreement and register success would be supported including in budget allocation. On the other way, those who may fail to do so and lag behind will be held accountable, he elaborated.

Higher Education Development State Minister with the Ministry of Education Kora Tushune on his part said that the agreement for the implementation of key activities will enable higher education institutions to have development that aligns with scientific and international standards. He also mentioned that the agreement will allow for a transparent and accountable monitoring and evaluation system and enable universities to focus on their mission. He also mentioned that the agreement would establish a transparent and accountable monitoring and evaluation system, allowing institutions to work focusing on their mission.

Thus, higher institutions should work hard, strive to execute the agreement accordingly and register sustainable progress; cascading activities at all levels, he remarked.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of State for Higher Education Development, Kora Tushune on behalf of the Minister of Education, and by the board chairpersons and presidents of the respective universities, on behalf of the universities

In related development, it was announced by the Ministry of Education that work is being done to establish a working system that will enable higher education institutions to perform their work effectively. It has been pointed out that the agreement between the Ministry of Education and all government institutions of higher education will not only ensure accountability but also ensure efficiency in the process of producing competent and talented graduates.

The Minister of State for Higher Education Development Kora Tushune, stated since the beginning of this academic year, higher education institutions have been working to develop in line with scientific and international standards.

Universities have been working to produce graduates who are internationally competitive and suitable for the job market since this Ethiopian academic year. He said that work is being done to introduce a system that allows for results-oriented management.

He also stated that putting the institutions into a system that allows for results-oriented management will enable them to play their important role in developing a knowledge-based economy by focusing on professional and skilled work and excellence, and by conducting problem-solving research that can solve the country's problems.

According to the State Minister, that will help higher education institutions to follow a leadership that promotes transparency and accountability, to achieve results commensurate with the resources the country spends, to assess their performance capacity, and to receive recognition and rewards for their success.

Speaking at the same time, President of the University of Jigjiga, Bashir Abdullahi (PhD), said that the agreement will enable higher education institutions to achieve the desired goals by properly managing their work from the ground up and to have a system of accountability and effective use of resources.

Kotebe University of Education President Berhanemeskel Tane (PhD) also said that as an institution focused on education professionals and teachers' education, Kotebe University of Education will be able to effectively implement the key performance indicators negotiated and agreed with the Ministry of Education.

Bonga University President Petros Wolde Giorgis (PhD), pointed out that the key performance parameters are a contract that dictates where universities are going and where they should plan to reach, and explained that it would make them effective if other institutions outside educational institutions also implement it.

It is expected that all 47 state university presidents and board chairpersons will officially sign the KPI agreement, which will allow government higher education institutions to enter into a system that can manage work by results, MoE reported.