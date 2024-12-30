Ethiopia: President Taye Recognizes Contributions of Mekedonia

President Taye Atske-Selassie visited Mekedonia Center for the Elderly and Mentally Disabled on Friday. He praised the efforts that Mekedonia, a philanthropic organization, is making to bring life and comfort to vulnerable people.

Describing Mekedonia as a beacon of hope and a model of resilience, President Taye urged collective efforts to expand the center's initiatives.

- Oromia State representatives provide public agendas to ENDC

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) finalized the Agenda Gathering Consultation Forum, which was held in the Oromia National Regional State. The participants were elected representatives who are expected to take part in the national dialogue representing the state.

Forum participants delivered the agendas that were decided upon to be points of discussion during the upcoming national dialogue.

- Behind the Scenes: MoFA's AU Summit Preparations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Ethiopia is currently making various preparations for the upcoming African Union (AU) Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa in February 2025.

As part of these preparations, MoFA has, for the first time, received and trained volunteer cadets who will be able to assist the guests during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government and the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

- PP higher officials visited Addis Corridor Development Projects

Members of the Prosperity Party (PP) Executive Committee, led by Deputy President of the party and Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, visited the Corridor Development Projects in Addis Ababa City.

Chief Administrators from various regional states also attended the visit. After the visit, the chief administrators expressed their intention to learn from the performance of the Addis Ababa Corridor Development Project in order to improve the implementation of corridor projects in their own regions. The PP Central Committee held a meeting this week to discuss important party and national issues.

Addis Ababa City Mayor, Adanech Abiebie, briefed on the ongoing corridor development activities. She emphasized that the Addis Ababa Corridor Project focuses on improving residents' livelihoods and equipping the city with modern infrastructure to raise its standards.

