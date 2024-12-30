Recently comment on Red Sea service Egypt said that an effort of any country which is not bordering the Red Sea to accessing to its services is unacceptable, according to Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This statement appears to be a direct response to Ethiopia's recent attempts to access the Red Sea, which Egypt finds unacceptable. Ethiopia had previously signed an accord with Somaliland to secure maritime access, a move that has intensified tensions between the two nations, which were agreed to be resolved through the Ankara Declaration.

It is to be recalled that both Turkish President Recep Teyip Erdogan and French President Emanuel Macron have recognized Ethiopia's desire for peaceful and diplomatic access to the sea. While Ethiopia appreciates this support from the international community, it condemns Egypt's motives of isolating Ethiopia from the Red Sea. True this stance should concern Ethiopia, because it is inhuman. One should know Ethiopia is striving for economic development to cater for its large population. Ethiopian leaders argue that access to the sea is an essential component of national progress.

Ethiopia, the most populous landlocked country in the world, has periodically revived its claims to a Red Sea port based on historical rights, national development needs, and international standing. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has emphasized that without access to the sea, Ethiopia cannot fulfill its potential as a significant player in Africa.

Currently, Ethiopia relies heavily on the Port of Djibouti for over 95 percent of its trade, which costs the country over $1 billion annually--an unsustainable expense for an economy in need of development. In 2024, Ethiopia reached agreement with Somaliland for access to the Berbera port, though some paint it to douse own ill intention raising concerns about its implications for regional stability.

Ethiopia's historical claims to Red Sea access are rooted in treaties and colonial history, including the 1884 Hewett Treaty, which guaranteed Ethiopian access to the port of Massawa. However, subsequent events, including the Italian occupation and Eritrea's struggle for independence, have complicated these claims.

The recent agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland to establish a naval presence has drawn strong condemnation from Somalia, which views Somaliland as part of its territory. This development risks exacerbating tensions not only between Ethiopia and Somalia but also potentially empowering extremist groups in the region.

Despite Ethiopia's claims of existential need for a port, neighboring states have expressed a willingness to accommodate Ethiopia's maritime access, provided it respects international law and territorial integrity. For instance, Somalia has indicated that it may consider granting Ethiopia commercial access to its ports under bilateral negotiations.

True, the resolution of Ethiopia's quest for sea access lies in mutual dialogue and respect among all parties involved. The principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and non-interference should guide these discussions to foster peace and cooperation in the region.

There are several international organizations well-suited for mediating the port access dispute involving Ethiopia and its neighbors. For instance the UN has extensive experience in conflict resolution and peacekeeping. Its agencies, such as the UN Department of Political and Peace building Affairs (DPPA), can facilitate dialogue and provide resources for mediation efforts.

Moreover, the AU plays a crucial role in promoting peace and stability in Africa. It's Peace and Security Council is specifically designed to address conflicts and can mediate discussions between member states, focusing on regional solutions.

IGAD is also a regional organization in East Africa that focuses on development and stability. It has a mandate for conflict resolution and has previously engaged in peace processes in the Horn of Africa, making it particularly relevant for this dispute.

As the EU has a strong interest in stability of the Horn of Africa and has experience in mediation and conflict resolution it can provide diplomatic support and resources for the mediation process.

Last but not the least, the U.S. has significant diplomatic influence and can act as a mediator or facilitator, leveraging its relationships with the countries involved to encourage dialogue and compromise, for the common good purpose.

If these organizations play constructive role in bringing together the necessary expertise, resources, and diplomatic leverage to facilitate a successful mediation process, ultimately aiming at a peaceful resolution of the port access dispute.

Egypt should respect the demand of Ethiopia's legal and historical right and should be supportive rather than trying to bar Ethiopia from development.

In the other side, as we all aware through Ethiopia has legitimate rights for maritime access, achieving this requires navigating a complex web of historical grievances, regional politics, and economic realities. All paths forward must prioritize peaceful resolutions and collaborative efforts to ensure stability and prosperity for all nations in the Horn of Africa.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME

