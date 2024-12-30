Kenyan Runner Jepngetich to Be Airlifted Home for Burial After Road Crash in United States

Nairobi — Kenyan runner Joan Jepngetich, who died in a road crash in Illinois on Thursday, is to be airlifted home for burial.

An online fundraiser to collate resources to airlift her body home has thus far raised $4,392 (approximately Ksh 567,666).

The 24-year-old Kapsabet native passed away when the Mercedes Benz she was travelling in veered off the highway near Barstow area in Galesberg and crashed into a tree before catching fire.

Jepngetich was travelling with two others -- a 22-year old female who was driving and 22-year-old male -- and was pronounced dead on the spot.

She initially joined the Iowa Central Community College on a scholarship in August last year before moving to the Carl Sandburg College in Galesberg, Illinois where she was also training to be a nurse.

Jepngetich was a regular for the college at the the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) events and boasted a personal best of 2:39.49 in the women's 800m, 5:16.60 (1500m), and 19:29.46 (5000m).

Her last competition was NJCAA Division II Cross Country Championships on November 11 where she finished 64th in the women's race, clocking 20:32.2.

A month before, Jepngetich spurred the Sandburg women's cross country team to the Arrowhead Conference Cross Country title in Kishwaukee after finishing second in 22:03.3.

In first place was Linda Jepkogei Koech who clocked 21:19.3 as Sharon Yego came third in 22:04.4.

Jepngetich's funeral service is set for Saturday (January 4) at the Bethel Baptist Church in St Galesberg.