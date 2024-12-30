Kenya: Maraga Condemns 'Heartless' Abductions, Urges a 'Moral Response'

Protesters demanding an end to abductions occupied Aga Khan Walk, staging a sit-in as they call for the release of abducted youths.
30 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga has condemned the ongoing abductions of young Kenyans, calling for immediate action as the new year approaches.

Maraga called on the State to uphold the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen.

"This year has not been easy for many families. The killing, maiming, and abduction of young Kenyans have put our institutions to a serious test. It demands a moral response," Maraga said in an end-year statement.

"If we are truly a people sworn to the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen, then we must stand boldly in the truth of our Constitution."

Maraga's message highlights the challenges faced by the country in 2024, with a sharp focus on human rights abuses, economic mismanagement, and the erosion of basic public services.

"Heartless politics'

He called for the immediate release of youths held unlawfully and condemned the "heartless and uncaring" political landscape that he believes has fueled much of the violence.

The former Chief Justice urged the nation to reaffirm its commitment to the document, which he described as the foundation for a just and equitable society.

His message comes amid growing public disquiet over the abductions of young activists critical of President William Ruto's administration.

Rights groups have primarily blamed the abductions on security operatives, who have since denied complicity in the issue.

Unidentified individuals reportedly seized the missing persons who include Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, satirist Gideon Kibet (also known as Kibet Bull), and his brother Ronny Kiplagat.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga on Sunday ordered investigations into the ongoing abductions.

Ingonga in a statement to newsrooms, directed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and provide an update for review within three days.

