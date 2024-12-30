South Africa: Simelane to Visit Communities Affected By Cape Town Fires

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane will today oversee the delivery of building materials to communities affected by fires in Cape Town.

The Minister will be joined on her visit by Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala where they will engage with informal settlements dwellers affected by the recent fire disaster.

They will also assess progress being made with regards to the provisions of the emergency housing guidelines - that is rebuild, relocation, restoration and repairs.

"Their programme will include a visit to the Wag 'n Bietjie informal settlement; Nomzamo in Strand where a 30-year-old man lost his life due to smoke inhalation whilst they battled a fire that left more than 200 people displaced on the morning of Christmas Eve," the Ministry of Human Settlements said ahead of Monday's visit.

The Ministers' visit is expected to get underway at 3pm at the Dunoon informal settlement.

Last week, the Ministers Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure, Tertius Simmers and MMC Carl Pophaim visited the informal settlements affected by fires.

In a social media post last week, City of Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis said that city's Human Settlements staff are working with staff from the National Department of Human Settlements to deliver reconstruction kits to communities as soon as possible.

"We thank the National Department for their co-operation in making this as speedy as possible," said the mayor at the time.