South Africa: No Load Shedding Implemented for Nine Months

Eskom has now reached more than nine months without having to implement load shedding.

This, the energy utility said, marks a significant milestone in its "commitment to providing reliable electricity to South Africa".

"As of [Friday] Eskom has successfully completed over...275 consecutive days...without implementing load shedding since 26 March 2024. This achievement underscores Eskom's dedication to addressing the country's energy challenges through its investment in the Generation Recovery Plan and enhanced maintenance protocols.

"Eskom continues to utilise the December summer break to increase planned maintenance activities to further improve the reliability of its generation fleet as many industries have shut down for this period, with maintenance averaging at ~8 000MW," the power utility said.

Eskom explained that its Generation Recovery Plan has made significant improvements in performance "particularly by reducing unplanned outages by ~8.1% compared to the same period last year."

"Additionally, there was a year-on-year diesel savings of R16.20 billion, which is about 65.1% less than the R24.89 billion spent during the same period last year. Diesel usage remains below the year-to-date budget.

"In August, Eskom shared its summer outlook for the period from 01 September 2024 to 31 March 2025, predicting a likely scenario of a load shedding-free summer, including the festive season, due to structural generation improvements. This outlook remains unchanged," Eskom said.