Somalia's Foreign Minister Praises Police Commander for New Strategy Plan

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a pivotal meeting held in the capital city, Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Macalin Fiqi and the Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi, came together to thoroughly assess the advancements made under the Police Force Development Plan.

The meeting, underscored by a spirit of collaboration, aimed to delve into the strategic improvements and reforms implemented during General Abdullahi's tenure.

Minister Fiqi expressed profound appreciation for the commander's dedication and the substantial strides made in bolstering the capabilities of the Somali Police Force.

A focal point of the discussion was the introduction of the 2024-2028 Police Strategy Plan. This strategic document, meticulously crafted to address current and future security challenges, received high praise from Minister Fiqi.

He emphasized its role in fortifying police operations, enhancing community engagement, and improving overall law enforcement efficiency.

The plan outlines a series of initiatives including training programs, technological upgrades, and community policing strategies aimed at fostering a more secure and stable Somalia.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to continue supporting and implementing the strategic plan, reflecting a unified approach towards national security and police modernization.