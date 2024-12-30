Malawi: Chaponda Says 2024 Is 'A Year of Darkness and Void of Leadership'

In his end-of-year address, Leader of the Opposition, George Chaponda, has described 2024 as a "year of darkness and void of leadership," citing multiple crises that have beleaguered Malawi throughout the year. Chaponda's speech highlighted a series of failures in government, from tragic incidents to widespread inefficiencies that have left the nation grappling with a lack of direction and accountability.

Chaponda opened by reflecting on the tragic loss of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight other Malawians in an incident earlier in the year, which he termed as a "profound sorrow" for the country. The leader criticized the government's handling of the tragedy, particularly the Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the incident, which he called a "farce" that failed to provide justice or transparency. He emphasized that Malawians deserve answers, stating, "We cannot and will not accept a hollow exercise that ignores the truth."

The year 2024, according to Chaponda, has been marred by economic stagnation, severe shortages of foreign exchange, fuel, and essential medicines. He pointed out that the health system was on the brink of collapse, while people struggled to meet basic needs. "These are not mere inconveniences; they are crises," he said, noting the erosion of trust in institutions meant to serve the nation.

Chaponda also condemned the government's management of the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP), calling it a "disastrous implementation" that failed the farmers who depended on it. The program, intended to ease food insecurity, was instead mired in inefficiency and corruption, contributing to a worsening hunger crisis.

Concerns about transparency within the National Registration Bureau (NRB) and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) were also raised, with Chaponda alleging that these institutions were being manipulated ahead of the upcoming elections. He warned that such interference in the electoral process posed a grave threat to democracy and urged greater vigilance from all stakeholders.

Human rights abuses were another key issue in Chaponda's address, with the Leader of the Opposition condemning the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for its treatment of peaceful demonstrators. He called out MCP youths for their violent actions, accusing them of working with the police to suppress basic freedoms. "What is even more disturbing is that the Malawi Police Inspector General remains in office despite failing to provide the security our citizens deserve," he added.

In conclusion, Chaponda emphasized that 2024 had been defined by a lack of leadership, with the government failing to act decisively or effectively address the country's most pressing challenges. He called on Malawians to demand change in 2025, stressing the importance of accountability, transparency, and a government that prioritizes the well-being of the people. "Let this be the year we say, 'enough is enough,"' he said, urging the nation to stand united for a brighter future.