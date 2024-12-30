Malawi: Chakwera Administration Intensifies Hunger Eradication Efforts With Neef Farm Inputs Loan

30 December 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Chakwera administration has ramped up its commitment to ending hunger in Malawi through the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), formerly known as the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDEF). The initiative involves the distribution of fertilizers as part of a farm inputs loan program aimed at bolstering agricultural productivity and food security.

NEEF Chief Executive Officer Humphreys Mdyetseni revealed that the program has so far distributed 2.5 million kilograms of fertilizer--equivalent to 50,000 bags--in southern districts including Phalombe, Thyolo, Mwanza, Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Nsanje, and Chikwawa. Central region districts such as Lilongwe and Dowa have also benefited from the initiative.

"The core objective of this fund phenomenon is the creation of a hunger-free nation. Food security is a human right. NEEF is implementing the needful to save humanity," said Mdyetseni. He urged beneficiaries to utilize the inputs responsibly and encouraged citizens to report or intervene against any misuse of the fertilizers.

This initiative has garnered praise from traditional leaders and beneficiaries alike. Traditional Authority Chiwaula of Lilongwe commended President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for the creative and impactful program. Alice Milias, a resident of Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe, expressed gratitude, likening the initiative to programs under the leadership of late President Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

"This NEEF program takes me back to Kamuzu Banda's era when farm input loans guaranteed bumper yields every year," said Milias. "President Chakwera's forward-thinking approach mirrors NGWAZI's philosophies. NEEF is a true ally that comes to wipe away tears of hunger. As poor women, we feel completely empowered."

NEEF, a government-owned microfinance institution, is dedicated to economically empowering rural and urban Malawians--especially youth, women, and people with disabilities. By providing affordable and sustainable microfinance services, the fund seeks to enhance the welfare of its beneficiaries and promote national food security.

The Chakwera administration's initiative is a significant stride toward fulfilling its goal of creating a hunger-free Malawi, as the country rallies behind efforts to transform agriculture into a pillar of national prosperity.

