Somalia's Ministry of Information Calls for Responsible Use of Social Media to Avert Clan Hostilities

The Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia says it is deeply concerned by ongoing conflicts in various parts of the country.

In a Press release on Monday, the Ministry said it is closely monitoring the use of social media platforms and other media outlets that are being misused by individuals to incite and instigate violence among the communities.

The Ministry issues a stern warning to social media users involved in spreading discord and inciting conflict among the Somali people adding that the gvernment will take legal action against anyone or any platform used to incite internal conflicts.

The Ministry further called on the Somali people to foster cohesiveness, peaceful and harmonious co-existence and to work towards the realization of peace among the people.

This comes amid renewed clan hostilities in various areas including Galgadud, Lower Shabelle region, Sanaag and Mudug region.

The clan clashes have so far left over 100 people killed and scores of others injured and sparked massive displacement of people.

Somalia is traditionally organized around clans and sub-clans, with clan identity often playing a crucial role in political, economic, and social life.

Political supremacy, land and resource influence have often instigated hostilities amongst the Somali community across the country.

Clan hostilities in Somalia are a fundamental aspect of the country's political and social landscape, driven by historical, cultural, and political factors. While some progress have been made in recent years towards peace and stability, clan-based rivalries continue to pose a significant challenge to the country's long-term peace

.