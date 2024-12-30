Somalia: Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and Sodma Discuss Partnering in Tackling Climate Change and Supporting Vulnerable Families

30 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Minister of Labour and Social Affairs has on Sunday held meeting with the Somali Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mohamud Moalim Abdulle.

The meeting at the Ministry of Labour head quarters in the capital Mogadishu discussed various issues including strengthening cooperation between the two sides in tackling climate shocks in the country.

The meeting also discussed bolstering support to vulnerable population in the country who have been plagued by various natural calamities including drought and climate change.

The two sides also agreed to form a technical team for actionable strategies.

The meeting underscored the importance of closer cooperation between the two sides in efforts aimed at advancing help to the Somali people who have borne the brunt of natural and artificial disasters and ways of addressing them.

Commissioner Maalim underscored SODMA's unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable communities living across the country.

