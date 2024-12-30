Uganda: Police Release Photo of Officer Who Shot Truck Driver Dead During Altercation in Kampala

Uganda Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke shows the suspect's photo. Police Constable Charles Bahati allegedly shot and killed Julius Ssemwaka, a driver in an incident that happened on December 23 at the intersection of Kampala Club and Sheraton Hotel, near State Lodge, Nakasero.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Kampala Club and Sheraton Hotel.

The Police have released the photo of their own who is currently on the run after shooting dead a truck driver during an altercation in Kampala.

It has been said that the driver was shot during an altercation as Bahati who was travelling on a police patrol vehicle with other officers asked Ssemwaka to reverse for them to pass but he failed to do so due to the heavy traffic.

Updating the country about the matter, Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said the hunt for Bahati who is on the run is continuing.

He consequently shared the suspect's photos for easy identification by the public to help in tracing his whereabouts.

"The hunt is still on but today we are sharing his photos. We know he is hiding in communities and people can help us arrest him," Rusoke said.

The incident

In the December, 23 afternoon incident, the police officer is said to have jumped off the patrol truck and ordered Ssemwaka who was driving a truck carrying plastics to reverse but he couldn't do so because of the traffic gridlock.

Bahati would later fire bullets that killed the driver instantly and according to eyewitnesses, he jumped on a boda boda and fled the scene to an unknown destination.

Police would later say that the killer police officer fled with the killer gun whose whereabouts are not yet known.