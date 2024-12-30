Zimbabwe: Watch | Angry Festival Attendees Burn Down Stage After Makhadzi's No-Show

Makhadzi has responded to the controversy surrounding her absence from the Kwaslondon Fun, Games & Musical Festival.

The event, which took place on the Day of Goodwill, descended into chaos when Makhadzi failed to appear on stage, allegedly prompting fans to react violently which resulted in equipment and the stage being burnt down.

According to a statement released by Makhadzi's team, the musician was booked to perform at the festival, but the promoter, Ismael, failed to meet the payment terms outlined in the contract.

The contract specified that a 50% deposit was required before any promotional activities on social media, and the full payment was due 14 days before the event.

Makhadzi's team stated that while a deposit was received, along with an additional R3,000 for a promotional video, the balance was not paid within the specified time frame. As a result, Makhadzi and her team were not informed of the event and she did not appear on stage.

"We sincerely apologise to our dedicated fans in Matwasa," read the statement.

"We did not receive the balance within the 14-day period and, as per the terms outlined in the contract, we were not obligated to perform."

The controversy surrounding Makhadzi's no-show has many tongues wagging, with some fans taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration.

However, others have come out in support of the musician, citing the importance of honouring contractual agreements and respecting the value of artists' work.