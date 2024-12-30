Zimbabwe: Zimborders Reviews Vehicle Toll Fees for Commercial Vehicles

Zimborders Consortium which manages Beitbridge Border Post has announced that it will be reviewing access toll fees for commercial vehicles.

The planned hike will take effect from February 1, 2025.

Access toll fees for light vehicles will remain the same according to Zimborders.

"We have worked diligently to keep these increases to a minimum in order to help ease the burden of inflation on our customers while ensuring we can continue to provide the quality service you expect.

"In recognition of our valued relationship with you, we are pleased to announce that there will be no increase in fees for non-commercial vehicles i.e. motorcycles, light vehicles, and minibuses.

"We understand the challenges posed by economic fluctuations, and Zimborders is committed to absorbing the inflationary impacts for these vehicle categories for 2025.

"As we endeavour to keep the fee adjustments to a minimum, we have limited the toll fee increases to commercial vehicles only," said Zimborders in a statement.

A modest increase will apply to light goods vehicles, coaches, heavy vehicles, goods vehicles, abnormal vehicles, and parking bays.

Toll fees for motorcycles remain at US$6, light vehicles will be charged US$28, minibuses US$41, and coaches and light goods vehicles at US$85 from US$83.

Heavy vehicle toll fees have been raised from US$119 to US$122, goods vehicles from US$207 to US$213, and abnormal load vehicles will be charged US$365 from US$355.

Zimborders is made up of a group of individuals and investors who include Zimbabwean, South African, financial institutions, and international entrepreneurs who provide financial backing for the project.

The Border Post is running as a public-private partnership between the Zimbabwe government and Zimborders consortium under a long-term concession period.