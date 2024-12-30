Zimbabwe: Man Rapes Minor Girl in a Kombi At Beitbridge Border Post

A 27-year-old Beitbridge man allegedly raped a 14 -year old girl in a kombi at a fully packed border post it has emerged.

The suspect from Mabhidhi village has since been arrested and taken to court where he was remanded in custody to next year awaiting trial.

He is charged with rape and indecent assault.

It is alleged that the incident took place on December 23 while the victim's parents were busy with clearing agents at Beitbridge Border Post.

"On the 23rd of December 2024, the complainant was traveling with her parents from South Africa to Zimbabwe in a Toyota Hiace.

"The accused person was also a passenger in the same vehicle. They were at the Beitbridge Border Post when the incident occurred.

"The 14-year-old complainant remained in the Toyota Hiace while her parents were processing customs clearance. The accused person was also present in the vehicle.

"He allegedly fondled the complainant's breasts, inserted his fingers into her private parts before raping her. The matter came to light when the complainant asked her mother to accompany her to the toilet to change her clothes," the court heard.

The complainant's mother questioned her why she wanted to change her clothes and the complainant revealed what had happened.

The complainant's mother reported the matter to the police at the Beitbridge border post leading to the accused person's arrest.

The accused person was remanded to 10 January 2025 for trial.