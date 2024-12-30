Zimbabwe: SABC Employee in Hot Water After Allegedly Making Racist Remarks and Disrupting Flight

An SABC employee's festive season has turned sour after she allegedly made racist remarks and disrupted a FlySafair flight.

In several videos that have gone viral on social media, the woman is seen in a heated altercation with flight attendants who are trying to calm her down.

In one of the widely circulated videos, she is heard allegedly making racially-sensitive remarks against the coloured community.

"You're a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now when we land, I'm going to take an Uber home. You don't even have a [driver's] licence. You don't even have a car."

The SABC released a statement on Saturday acknowledging the woman was an employee and condemning her actions.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation has noted with concern audiovisual material circulating on various social media platforms featuring a staff member travelling on a South African airline."

The woman also allegedly threatened to get the airline employees fired and the incident broadcast on SABC news channels.

The SABC distanced itself from her remarks, as it could compromise the organisation's editorial integrity.

"In the video clip, this staff member mentions the SABC and states that this incident will be broadcast on SABC News. We would like to reiterate that SABC News is guided by the editorial code and maintains its editorial independence, and the decisions pertaining to all news items are made in the newsroom and not influenced by non-editorial staff members."

The public broadcaster said it was looking to "use the relevant channels in line with its internal procedures to engage the staff member".