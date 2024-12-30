Sudan: UN Envoy Sues for Peace, Disavows Sudan 'Military Solution'

Port Sudan / Addis Ababa — Following his visit to Sudan and Ethiopia, Ramtane Lamamra, the United Nations Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan, expressed cautious optimism about Sudanese officials' commitment to peace, according to a UN News report published yesterday.

Lamamra met Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan in Port Sudan and a paramilitary Rapid Support Forces delegation in Ethiopia's capital of Addis Ababa to discuss the ongoing conflict, last week. He reaffirmed the UN's resolve to help Sudan achieve peace, stability, and democratic governance. "Our one and only choice is to continue with our endeavours," he said, while acknowledging the current stalemate.

The report also states he engaged with Sudanese civil society, highlighting the importance of including women, youth, and marginalised groups in the peace process. "Those are the people who continue to suffer from the intolerable toll of this heartbreaking war," he said, underscoring the urgency of addressing civilian suffering while pursuing a broader ceasefire and inclusive political solutions.

With the conflict now entering its 20th month, Lamamra called for prioritising the interests of the Sudanese people over military ambitions. "There cannot be a military solution for this war. This is the lesson of history in Sudan and elsewhere," he said.

The envoy stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire to halt the bloodshed and enable a Sudanese-led political process that maintains the country's unity. He urged global and regional actors to intensify pressure on the warring parties and their foreign backers supplying arms.

As the second anniversary of the conflict approaches in April, Lamamra voiced hope that all parties would seize the opportunity to give peace a chance. "The Sudanese people deserve no less," he said, pledging to continue his efforts to bring the belligerents closer to a peaceful resolution.