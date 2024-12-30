Sudan: RSF Areas Ban New Currency As Sudan Governor Replaces Banknotes

30 December 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Port Sudan / Khartoum — The deadline for replacing banknotes ends today in seven states and tomorrow in Sennar state. Adding to the complexity, civil administrations aligned with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have banned the new currency, declaring its possession and circulation a crime punishable by law, according to an RSF civil administration representative at a press conference in Khartoum on Saturday.

In RSF-controlled areas, civil administrations introduced strict measures criminalising transactions involving the new currency. Penalties include imprisonment, fines, or both. Dr Yousef Mukhair, head of the Legal Committee for the Supreme Council for Civil Administrations, confirmed these actions during a press conference in Khartoum on Saturday.

"The law considers the possession, circulation, or promotion of the new currency as organised crimes," Mukhair stated. Violators face imprisonment ranging from one to 10 years, fines, or both. Transactions involving the banned currency carry penalties of up to seven years' imprisonment, while promoting the currency could result in five years behind bars.

The Public Prosecution announced the formation of a committee to investigate the alleged leakage of funds designated for destruction during the currency replacement process.

Mukhair explained that the newly enacted law also criminalises aiding or sheltering those dealing in the banned currency, punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine. Additionally, any tools or vehicles used to facilitate these offences will be confiscated.

A dedicated committee comprising judicial, prosecutorial, police, and financial experts has been tasked with overseeing the destruction and disposal of the replaced currency.

The Committee for the Replacement of the Currency, chaired by the White Nile state Governor Omar El Khalifa, urged authorities to extend the replacement period until 10 January. The extension would provide more time for residents in rural villages and nomadic communities to exchange old notes and open bank accounts.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.