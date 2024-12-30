Sudan: RSF Areas Ban New Currency As Sudan Governor Replaces Banknotes

Port Sudan / Khartoum — The deadline for replacing banknotes ends today in seven states and tomorrow in Sennar state. Adding to the complexity, civil administrations aligned with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have banned the new currency, declaring its possession and circulation a crime punishable by law, according to an RSF civil administration representative at a press conference in Khartoum on Saturday.

In RSF-controlled areas, civil administrations introduced strict measures criminalising transactions involving the new currency. Penalties include imprisonment, fines, or both. Dr Yousef Mukhair, head of the Legal Committee for the Supreme Council for Civil Administrations, confirmed these actions during a press conference in Khartoum on Saturday.

"The law considers the possession, circulation, or promotion of the new currency as organised crimes," Mukhair stated. Violators face imprisonment ranging from one to 10 years, fines, or both. Transactions involving the banned currency carry penalties of up to seven years' imprisonment, while promoting the currency could result in five years behind bars.

The Public Prosecution announced the formation of a committee to investigate the alleged leakage of funds designated for destruction during the currency replacement process.

Mukhair explained that the newly enacted law also criminalises aiding or sheltering those dealing in the banned currency, punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine. Additionally, any tools or vehicles used to facilitate these offences will be confiscated.

A dedicated committee comprising judicial, prosecutorial, police, and financial experts has been tasked with overseeing the destruction and disposal of the replaced currency.

The Committee for the Replacement of the Currency, chaired by the White Nile state Governor Omar El Khalifa, urged authorities to extend the replacement period until 10 January. The extension would provide more time for residents in rural villages and nomadic communities to exchange old notes and open bank accounts.