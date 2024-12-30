Zimbabwe: The Case of Zimbabwe's Bus Accidents - Juju or Negligence?

Zimbabwe's highways, once a symbol of connectivity, have become deadly traps for travellers.

Over the past decade, a troubling surge in bus accidents has shaken the nation, claiming thousands of lives and leaving families devastated.

From poor state of some roads and reckless driving to whispers of supernatural curses, the causes remain a topic of heated debate.

Are these tragedies the result of human negligence, poor infrastructure, or the enigmatic grip of juju?

The roads of Zimbabwe are littered with tragic stories that seem to repeat themselves, each more harrowing than the last.

In April 2023, a bus traveling from Mutare to Harare veered off the road near Odzi, killing 17 people and injuring dozens more.

Survivors recounted scenes of chaos, with passengers screaming as the bus overturned after swerving to avoid an oncoming truck.

Barely a month later, a collision between two buses near Chivhu claimed 20 lives, leaving the nation in mourning yet again.

These incidents are far from isolated. In 2018, a bus en route to Gwanda caught fire after a suspected fuel leak, killing 42 passengers.

That same year, 50 people perished in a collision near Rusape when one of the drivers reportedly tried to overtake recklessly.

The frequency of these accidents has left Zimbabweans wary travelling on buses, once-a reliable mode of transportation.

While some of the country's road network is in need of repair, blaming the sate of roads is not fair as the Second Republic, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has made strides in improving the nation's roads.

Through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), launched in 2021, the Government has repaired hundreds of kilometers of roads across the country.

Key highways, such as the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, have undergone significant upgrades.

This vital route, which links Zimbabwe to South Africa, has seen sections widened and resurfaced, improving safety and reducing travel times. The Mutare to Plumtree Highway was also upgraded a few years back and is also in good condition and even then you still get a lot of accident happening on these upgraded roads.

Additionally, the Government has pledged to rehabilitate urban roads in major cities, addressing potholes and drainage issues.

Even with improved infrastructure, road safety remains a challenge. This is because some bus operators prioritise profit over safety, overloading vehicles and pushing drivers to work long hours with little rest.

Many drivers lack adequate training and often flout traffic regulations, speeding on dangerous stretches of road to meet unrealistic schedules.

The Chivhu crash in May 2023 is a chilling example. Witnesses reported that one of the drivers had been speeding, overtaking recklessly moments before the collision.

"We told him to slow down, but he didn't listen," said one survivor, still nursing injuries. "It felt like we were racing against time--and death won."

Beyond the tangible explanations, another narrative has gripped the public imagination: the belief that juju--witchcraft or supernatural forces--is behind the string of accidents.

In Zimbabwe, where spiritual beliefs are deeply woven into the cultural fabric, such theories are not easily dismissed.

Some speculate that rival bus companies resort to dark magic to sabotage each other's operations.

These claims gained traction in 2018 when a luxury bus line experienced a series of mysterious breakdowns, despite rigorous maintenance.

Employees of the company reported seeing strange objects, including animal bones and blood, near their buses before the incidents.

Passengers, too, have shared unsettling accounts. In one widely discussed incident in 2022, a Gokwe-bound bus overturned, killing 30 people.

Survivors claimed the driver swerved to avoid an apparition standing in the middle of the road.

"We saw it--a figure dressed in white," one survivor recounted. "The driver panicked, and that's when the bus tipped over."

Such stories fuel the belief that unseen forces may be at play, leaving the public divided between skepticism and fear.

In response to the crisis, authorities have launched several initiatives aimed at improving road safety.

Speed-monitoring systems have been introduced on major highways, and traffic enforcement teams now conduct random inspections of public transport vehicles.

Additionally, campaigns promoting road safety awareness have been rolled out in schools and communities.

The strides made by the Second Republic in addressing infrastructure challenges are commendable.

By prioritising road rehabilitation and upgrading key routes, the Government has laid the foundation for safer travel.

However, these efforts must be complemented by stricter enforcement of traffic laws and better regulation of bus operators to ensure long-term impact.

The human toll of these tragedies is immeasurable. Each accident leaves a trail of shattered lives and unanswered questions.

Families bury loved ones, often breadwinners, whose absence plunges them into financial hardship.

Survivors, many of whom are left with life-altering injuries, struggle to rebuild their lives. For every victim, there are countless untold stories of loss and resilience.

Take, for instance, the Moyo family from Bulawayo, who lost their eldest son in the Gwanda bus fire.

"He was on his way to start a new job," his mother said, tears streaming down her face. "He had dreams, and they went up in smoke with that bus."

Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads. Breaking the cycle of bus accidents will require a multi-faceted approach, addressing both the physical and human factors contributing to the crisis.

Improved road infrastructure, stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, and better training for drivers are essential.

Equally important is addressing the cultural underpinnings of the juju narrative. While it may seem far-fetched to some, these beliefs highlight the deep-seated fears and frustrations of a population desperate for answers.

Engaging communities in conversations about road safety, while respecting their spiritual beliefs, could pave the way for meaningful change.

For now, every journey on Zimbabwe's highways feels like a gamble. As travellers board buses, they do so with prayers on their lips--seeking protection from potholes, reckless drivers and, perhaps, forces beyond their understanding.

Until decisive action is taken, the road to safety remains long and uncertain. And for the grieving families left behind, the scars of these tragedies will remain etched in their hearts forever.