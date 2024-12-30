Zimbabwe: Killer T, Tocky Vibes Headline Kadoma Shutdown Gig

Zimdancehall stars Killer T and Tocky Vibes will headline the Kadoma Shutdown Gig scheduled for The Odyssey grounds on New Year's eve.

The event will celebrate the young "Turks" of showbiz in Kadoma as they welcome 2025 in style.

Fellow artists Enzo Ishall, Master H, Madedido, Outlaw 7, MC Trateey, and Bling 4 are also part of the line-up.

Powered by Pacific Cigarettes Company, the show comes at a time when youthful musicians had a splendid 2024 season.

Show coordinator Dee Nosh of DTL Entertainment said it was all systems go.

"We have decided to feature mainly youthful musicians as we enter 2025. For the people of Kadoma, this is the best way we have chosen to end our entertainment calendar. We also want to thank them for their support throughout 2024 as we enter 2025 in style," he said.

In terms of preparations, Dee Nosh said that his team has done their best.

"We always prioritise the welfare of our fans, and as such, we have set up large tents in case it rains, while tight security is in place to ensure the safety of our fans.

"Like any other big event, we can't afford to disappoint our fans who have always been there for us. We urge fans to purchase tickets in advance to avoid the last-minute rush."

Killer T's camp has also promised fireworks at the show.

"We are ready for this year's shutdown gig in Kadoma. I love the place because fans in that town have been loyal to us. As we enter 2025, I urge fans to party responsibly and avoid injuries," he said.

Judging by the line-up, fans are in for a real treat. Master H has been doing well, while Tocky Vibes is a tried-and-tested performer.

Madedido, Outlaw 7, MC Trateey, and Bling 4 are set to provide variety at the show.