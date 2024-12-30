Kenya: Omtatah Files Petition to Compel the State to Produce Abductees Dead or Alive

Nairobi — Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has filed a petition in court to compel the State to produce seven missing individuals whose disappearance is linked to recent abductions.

In his petition, filed in Nairobi on Monday, Omtatah named Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin, and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga as the main respondents in the habeas corpus application.

Further, Omtatah asked the court to compel security agencies to produce any warrant or order for detention

The missing persons include Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Gideon Kibet (also known as Kibet Bull), and his brother Ronny Kiplagat, all of whom have yet to be traced after allegedly being taken by unidentified individuals.

The abductees are social media users behind AI-generated images targeting President William Ruto.

Their disappearances have been blamed on security operatives, who have since denied involvement in the matter.

The DPP had on Sunday ordered investigations into the ongoing abductions and forced disappearances of citizens following widespread public outcry.

Ingonga directed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and submit an update for review within three days.

"Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, I have directed both the Inspector General of Police and IPOA to expedite investigations into the reported cases and forward the resultant files for review and action, or provide an update on the investigations, within three (3) days from today," stated Ingonga.

Over the weekend, President Ruto broke his silence regarding the abductions.

The Head of State urged parents to instill discipline in their children, emphasizing the importance of family responsibility in safeguarding the nation's youth.

"As for the reports about abductions, we will bring them to a stop," he said.