Namibia: Heavy Rains and Flooding Leave Northern Residents Stranded

Heavy rain occurred in the country's northern regions this week, flooding homes and leaving many people displaced.

Hundreds of homes at Ehenye and Ekuku at Oshakati, as well as informal settlements at Ondangwa were affected by the heavy downpours on Saturday.

Some roads are submerged, while certain areas have been cut off by the flooding.

Ehenye resident Theresia Nangolo told The Namibian the entire street leading to her house is flooded, making it difficult for vehicles to access the area.

"The rain started at around 15h00 in the afternoon and it continued to rain for hours. My home is flooded. We had to stay up to seek alternative measures to remove the water. Placing sand in the yard at the moment is not helping because the water is all over the place," she says.

Oneshila resident Aron Tiofilus says he has not slept since it started raining as he has been trying to drain the water from his shack.

"My furniture has been damaged beyond repair. I don't know where I will spend the night and the next coming days."

Medusalem Shivute, a resident of Oneshila, says the water was ankle deep and all his clothing, documents and furniture were soaked.

"The government should be building us proper houses because everytime it rains, it's the same problem. Year after year, we are crying because of the flooding but the town council does not do anything to assist us," he says.

Efforts to get comment from the spokesperson of the Oshakati Town Council, Katarina Kamari, were unsuccessful.

Flooding was observed around many areas of Oshakati and Ondangwa, with several businesses affected.

In addition, roads and pathways have also been heavily flooded, affecting residents ability to move freely.

Aggrieved Onawa resident Frieda Absalom, who has been left without shelter, says her shack is under water at the moment, including her personal documents and other belongings.

"Everything is soaking wet. My bed, cupboards and sofas are under water. I do not know where I will sleep tonight because I cannot sleep in the water. I have to seek refuge," she says.