Namibia: President Mbumba Pays Tribute to Heikky Shililifa

President Nangolo Mbumba delivered a tribute to Heikky Shililifa at a memorial service in the Omusati region on Sunday.

He praised Shililifa as a teacher, mentor and freedom fighter who contributed significantly to Namibia's independence and the education sector.

"Shililifa was not only a teacher but also a courageous and exemplary member of the liberation struggle," Mbumba said.

He noted that Shililifa volunteered to assist combatants and provided basic necessities to the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan), Swapo's military wing.

"On 28 April 1978, he was arrested by South African soldiers and sentenced to five years' imprisonment on Robben Island," said the president.

Mbumba noted that after Shililifa's release "he continued his political activities, including mobilising Swapo's Plan soldiers to engage South African colonial authorities".

Shililifa's memorial service was attended by ministers, his widow and children, as well as other family members.

Mbumba said the nation mourns the loss of a dependable husband, father, uncle and grandfather.