South Africa: Illegal Use of Fireworks, Public Drinking and Illegal Spinning Will Not Be Tolerated During New Year Celebrations

The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape remains on high alert ahead of the New Year celebrations.

As part of the Safer Festive Season Operations with More Boots On The Ground", the police together with all law enforcement agencies will ensure that the public strictly adheres to the restrictions issued with regard to the consumption of alcohol, illegal spinning and the setting off fireworks during New Year celebrations to prevent any injuries or loss of lives.

The public is reminded that SAPS will not tolerate nor condone any form of public drinking and disorderly behaviour during New Year celebrations.

SAPS calls on liquor operators in the province to comply with the conditions of their liquor licenses and to take responsibility for the safety of their patrons.

The police will have a strict zero tolerance for people drinking in public. Those found drinking in public will be arrested and their liquor confiscated.

Illegal spinning and drag racing is a major concern for the SAPS, as it is dangerous and life threatening if not done within the ambit of the law and definitely will not be permitted during the New Year celebrations. Drivers will be arrested and will face the full might of the law.

The use of fireworks in the country, is regulated by by-laws under the Explosive Act, 1956.

Members of the community are urged to abide by the laws and to report illegal activities to the South African Police Service as fireworks can only be discharged if you have applied and received the necessary permits or license to do so.

The public needs to keep the following in mind when you have received permits or license handle or discharge fireworks:

Not to allow or permit children under the age of 16 to handle or use fireworks without adult supervision.

Not to sell fireworks to children under the age of 16 years.

Not to use or explode any fireworks within 500 meters of any explosive magazine, petroleum or gas depot.

Not to use or explode any fireworks in any building or any public thoroughfare.

Not to use or explode any fireworks on any public place or resort.

Anyone who wishes to sell fireworks must have a valid license.

Fireworks must be used in designated areas, never use in crowded areas, never use them indoors and see to it that your pets and those of your neighbours have been well secured.

Anyone with information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks, can report it to SAPS by calling the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or either sms anonymously to 32211 or use the MySAPS App.

All information will be treated confidentially.