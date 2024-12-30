South Africa: Thembalethu Police Makes Breakthrough in Search for Missing Women

Thembalethu police made a breakthrough in the search for two women who were reported as missing, when four suspects were arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping on Sunday, 29 December 2024.

Investigation into the disappearance of the two women, mother and daughter, revealed that they were abducted from a house at Zone 3 on Friday, 27 December 2024 when they were forced into a bakkie. They were reported as missing on Saturday, 28 December 2024, by their next of kin and a search for the two commenced. The search resumed on Sunday, 29 December 2024, with the deployment of additional resources. This search took the search party to a medical facility in George where a 23-year-old woman was found with multiple injuries.

During investigation another 23-year-old came to the fore. She alleged that she was also assaulted by the suspects but managed to escape.

Further investigation took police to bushes near Pacaltsdorp, where the body of a 61-year-old woman was found.

This bringing the total victims to three. It is believed that the victims were assaulted at a tavern at Zone 3 in Thembalethu, George.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted later this week.

The foursome aged between 30 and 42 remain in police custody. They're expected to make their first court appearance in the Thembalethu Magistrates' court on Tuesday, 31 December 2024 on the mentioned charges.

As this is an ongoing police investigation, more charges could be added.