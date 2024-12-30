Uganda: Housemaid Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Child's Torture

30 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Julius Kitone

The disturbing footage, which emerged in late December 2024, sparked widespread outrage on social media. It shows Tumuhirwe violently hitting and strangling the child.

The Police have filed charges of attempted murder and aggravated torture against Patience Tumuhirwe, a housemaid captured in a viral video brutally assaulting a child.

Tumuhirwe, who was arrested in Kabale, is currently detained at Kira Police Station in Kampala.

In a statement, Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma condemned the incident and urged the public to prioritise immediate intervention in such cases.

"While Citizen Journalism plays a significant role in exposing these issues, saving lives should always come first. Recordings can follow, but human life is paramount," Kituuma emphasised.

This incident is the latest in a series of child abuse cases that have gripped Uganda in 2024. Earlier this year, several horrifying incidents of child torture by domestic workers and relatives drew national attention.

In one case, a caregiver severely burned a child, while another saw a young girl brutally beaten by a family member.

These cases have intensified calls for stricter regulations and monitoring of domestic workers and child welfare services.

Child abuse remains a significant concern in Uganda, with advocacy groups pushing for tougher laws and enhanced protections for vulnerable children.

Experts have called on the government to prioritise the establishment of mechanisms to prevent such incidents and ensure perpetrators face severe penalties.

