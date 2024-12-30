Uganda: Do Not Spend Too Much Time On TikTok, Mubaje Counsels Couples

Mufti Mubaje also called on Muslim parents to prioritise their children's well-being and rights, emphasising the critical role of parental care and guidance in shaping the future of families and communities.

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has cautioned married couples about the dangers of excessive social media use, particularly platforms like TikTok, which he linked to the increasing prevalence of marriage breakups and domestic violence.

Speaking during the wedding ceremony of Ms Hilya Nabirye, daughter of Sheikh Hussein Mwase in Kamuli Municipal Council, the mufti highlighted the need for couples to exercise caution with social media and prioritise building strong, patient, and loving relationships.

Mufti Mubaje also called on Muslim parents to prioritise their children's well-being and rights, emphasising the critical role of parental care and guidance in shaping the future of families and communities.

At the ceremony, Sheikh Hussein Mwase, the Kamuli Muslim District Representative to the UMSC General Assembly and Director of Emirates College, formally handed over his daughter to D. Siraje Kigenyi, a pharmacist at Walukuba Health Facility in Jinja City.

Quoting the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, Mufti Mubaje reminded the attendees: "Marriage is my tradition and should be observed by whoever follows me."

He described marriage as a source of stability and unity in families and communities and underscored its spiritual significance, as Allah bestows blessings on spouses and their offspring.

The mufti further emphasized parental responsibilities, including giving children meaningful names, teaching them the Holy Qur'an, and guiding them in selecting suitable life partners.

Mufti Mubaje congratulated Sheikh Hussein Mwase for raising his children well and lauded the Ugandan Muslim community for the successful organization of the UMSC at 50+ anniversary celebrations.

He also extended special congratulations to Ms. Sharifa Buzeeki, daughter of Sheikh Salim Bukyanagandi, on her appointment as Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

"We pray for Ms. Sharifa Buzeeki, asking Allah to ease her task of managing Kampala's complex affairs," he said.

The mufti emphasized the importance of adhering to Islamic principles in daily life. His remarks served as a reminder of the role of faith, family values, and mindful use of technology in fostering strong and harmonious relationships.