Ethiopia: Tragic Truck Accident Kills 71 in Sidama Region, Over 50 Relatives Among Victims En Route to Wedding

Authorities in the Sidama Regional State reported that over 50 of the 71 people who died in a tragic car accident on Sunday, 29 December, were relatives from the same family traveling to attend a wedding ceremony.

The accident occurred on Sunday around 5:00 PM in the Bona Zuria district, Eastern Sidama zone, when a truck transporting passengers to a wedding ceremony veered off a bridge and plunged into the Gelana River.

Deputy Inspector Shumete Tuncha, police head of the Bona Zuria district, told the BBC that the accident was caused by overloading. "The truck was carrying passengers beyond its capacity," he said.

The official reported that 71 people, including the groom, lost their lives in the accident. He added that the bodies of the deceased were being transported as late as 9:00 p.m.

Dr. Lemma Legide, the medical director of Bona General Hospital, confirmed that 73 victims were taken to the hospital with the help of the local community.

According to the medical director, medical examination revealed that 66 people lost their lives in the accident.

Of the victims, 64 were reported to have died instantly or before reaching the hospital, while two others passed away after being admitted and receiving treatment.

"One of the victims passed away during surgery, while the other died in the intensive care unit. Many of the victims were retrieved from the river after the truck plunged into it. By the time they were brought to the hospital, 64 were already deceased, either at the scene or on the way," the medical director explained.

He further noted that among the deceased, 61 were men, including the groom, and four were women.

Deputy Inspector Shumete noted that the majority of the victims were young people between the ages of 15 and 30. "The deceased include brothers, sisters, nephews, and neighbors who joined the family to celebrate the wedding," he said.

"This is not just a tragedy for one family but for the Sidama people and Ethiopia as a whole," Dr. Lemma remarked. He added that both the family and the local community are expressing profound grief.