Rwanda: Kagame Urges Security Organs to Uphold Integrity in End-of-Year Message

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Commander in Chief of Rwanda's defence and security forces, has commended patriotism, discipline and innovation exemplified by the men and women in uniform in 2024.

In his end-of-year message, released in Monday, December 30, Kagame said the defence and security forces showed "dedication, discipline, and professionalism," and continued to "uphold the values and security of our country even in the most difficult of circumstances, nationally and internationally."

"This year has reinforced our resilience in many ways, and your efforts have ensured that Rwanda remains a beacon of peace, stability, and progress in the region and beyond," the President said.

"We celebrated two significant milestones in our nation's history: 30 years of liberation and 20 years of active participation in peacekeeping operations. These achievements reflect our commitment to building a peaceful and prosperous Rwanda while contributing to global security."

He said that the role of the defence and security forces in promoting Rwanda's national interests and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our citizens remains "invaluable."

"You have also exemplified the highest standards of patriotism, teamwork, discipline and innovation in addressing modern security challenges," Kagame said.

The President urged the security organs to maintain their discipline and professionalism in 2025.

"As we move into a new year, I urge you to maintain this momentum and continue to uphold the principles of integrity and accountability that define our forces. Let us remain vigilant and adaptive to evolving threats while steadfastly working towards the shared vision of a secure, prosperous, and united Rwanda," he said.

The head of state also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives while on duty.

"To the mourning families who have lost loved ones in service, I honour your sacrifice and assure you that we will always stand by your side and that the sacrifices shall never be in vain."

He concluded his message by sending kind wishes for the festive season to the officers, men and women in the defence and security forces.

"On behalf of the Rwandan people, the government, and my own family, I extend my warmest wishes to you and your families for a joyful festive season and a successful year ahead. May you continue to serve with honour and may your sacrifices always be recognised and rewarded," Kagame said.