Somalia Grapples With Severe Drought, Calls for $1.45b in Aid

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's disaster management agency, SoDMA, declared on Monday that the nation is in the grips of a severe drought, primarily due to the significantly delayed Deyr rainy season, which spans from September through November. The situation has escalated into a humanitarian crisis, affecting over 6 million people across 13 of Somalia's 18 regions.

Commissioner Mohamud Moalim of SoDMA highlighted the desperation of the situation, stating that over 5.98 million Somalis, including 3.2 million in dire need, require immediate humanitarian assistance. The drought has led to widespread crop failures, livestock deaths, and acute water shortages, pushing communities to the brink of survival.

In the effort to combat the drought's effects, SoDMA has been actively involved in relief operations, managing to support 2.1 million individuals in the last three months through various interventions like water distribution, food aid, and health services. However, these measures are insufficient against the scale of the crisis. The agency has now appealed for $1.45 billion to fund an extensive response that includes emergency aid, long-term resilience building, and immediate life-saving interventions.

Moalim urged for a collaborative approach, calling on government agencies, affluent Somali citizens, and international donors to unite in their efforts. He stressed the importance of advocacy for relief measures, noting that coordinated action could significantly mitigate the drought's impact. He also expressed gratitude towards the governments and donors who have already shown solidarity by contributing to relief efforts.

The drought has been particularly harsh in regions like Galmudug, where 25 trucks of food aid, funded by donations from China and Turkey, have been dispatched to assist 13,000 families. This aid distribution is part of SoDMA's broader strategy to address immediate survival needs while planning for future resilience against similar climatic shocks.

The call for funds is not only to address the current emergency but also to establish systems that can better anticipate and manage future droughts, given the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns due to climate change.

SoDMA's appeal comes at a time when Somalia is also dealing with other challenges, including security issues and economic instability, making the need for international solidarity and effective aid distribution more critical than ever.