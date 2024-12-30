Zimbabwe: Police Launch Manhunt for 'Fraudster' Branch Manager Who Vanished With U.S.$35,000

A branch manager is wanted by police for fraud after disappearing with more than US$35,000 he received from a cash-in-transit crew for depositing.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed authorities had launched a manhunt for the suspect, Mthulisi Cecil Ronald Moyo aged 23.

"The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Mthulisi Cecil Ronald Moyo (23) who is being sought in connection with a case of fraud.

"The suspect was employed as a branch manager at a wholesaler in Victoria Falls. On October 22, 2024 he reported for duty at the shop and allegedly received US$ 35 390 from a cash-in-transit crew, which he was supposed to deposit into the wholesaler's bank account.

"However, the suspect took the money and fled to an unknown destination," said Nyathi.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest police station.