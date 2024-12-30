Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Embarks On Month-Long Annual Leave

30 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

President Mnangagwa will begin his month-long annual vacation on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

In a statement, acting Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba said the President will remain in the country during his leave, ensuring availability for any commitments that demand his personal attention.

"His Excellency, the President, will spend his vacation locally and will remain accessible for responsibilities that require his direct involvement, both in his capacity as Head of State and as Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)," said Mr Charamba.

During the President's absence from routine duties, the two Vice Presidents, Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga, will act on his behalf in that order.

"Vice President Mohadi will assume the role of Acting President from December 31, 2024, to January 19, 2025. Thereafter, Vice President Chiwenga will take over until His Excellency resumes duties in early February 2025," Mr Charamba said.

The announcement reassures the nation of continued Government operations and leadership during the President's leave period.

The move also underscores the structured delegation of authority within Zimbabwe's executive leadership.

President Mnangagwa's annual leave comes at a time when the nation is focused on consolidating economic growth and fostering regional cooperation under his leadership as SADC Chairperson.

