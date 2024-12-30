Zimbabwe: Pastor in Court for Raping in-Law On Several Occasions

Prominent Chinhoyi cleric, Lloyd Kanyangarika Karuru has been arraigned before a local magistrate for allegedly raping, on several occasions, one of his in-laws.

The 40-year-old is the founding bishop of Followers of Christ Church International, Chinhoyi.

He appeared at Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court this Friday having spent two nights behind bars following his arrest on Christmas Day.

Prosecutor Mutsai Mollen Chitsiga argued there was reasonable suspicion the pastor committed the offence and State wanted the complainant to undergo further medical examinations, hence the matter had to be postponed.

Defence counsel, Joshua Mangeyi consented to bail pending trial stating that Karuru is a deserving candidate for bail being of a fixed abode, and had no motive to abscond as he was cooperating with authorities having voluntarily surrendered himself to police.

The defence lawyer also argued that no one knew the medical status of complainant hence it was unfair to speculate accused person's guilt. Mangeyi also put it that the complainant and accused do not reside at the same residence and prayed for court to grant him US$50 bail, among other reporting conditions.

State did not oppose bail, but proposed a review of the quantum of bail to US$100. The prosecution also averred that stringent bail conditions were only necessary if there were fears an accused person might abscond or interfere with State witnesses.

Regional Magistrate Ignatius Mugova remanded accused person on free bail to January 10, 2025 for routine remand. The ruling sparked frenzied celebrations among the sizeable crowd of Karuru's followers, who packed the courtroom in solidarity with the cleric.

Circumstances are that sometime in 2019 complainant was staying at the Staff Quarters section of Chikonohono with the pastor's family.

It is alleged that accused person and complainant would play games on a mobile phone and the former took advantage to fondle and have sexual intercourse with the girl without her consent.

Court further heard accused person threatened complainant with unspecified action if she disclosed the rape encounters to anyone as this would ruin his marriage and career.

The sexual violations are said to have continued from 2019 up to September 2024 when the matter came to light.

The victim was referred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for medical examination and an affidavit can be produced in court as an exhibit.

The state submitted that the accused person acted unlawfully.