Southern Africa: Zimbabwe International Galloway Gets a 4 in Plymouth Argyle Players Ratings After Dismal Defeat At Coventry City

Here are the player ratings of Plymouth Live's Argyle reporter Chris Errington from the Pilgrims' 4-0 beating by Coventry City on Boxing Day at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Dan Grimshaw 4 - Should have saved Coventry's opening goal from Tasuhiro Sakamoto in only the fifth minute. The header was straight at him and although his momentum was carrying him across his line he should have been able to deal with it, not help it into the net. Got his right glove to Josh Eccles' shot in the 45th minute which put the Sky Blues 4-0 up but again it was not enough to push the ball wide. Grimshaw did make three good saves in the second half to prevent even more misery for Argyle.

Bali Mumba 4 - On paper this looked Argyle's best available defence but on the pitch they were all over the place in the first half. Mumba was at right-back and struggled whether it was against lively attacker Ephron Mason-Clark or left-back Jake Bidwell as Coventry attacked well and repeatedly down both flanks.

Kornel Szucs 4 - One of many players whose confidence levels have clearly taken a hit from the Pilgrims' recent struggles. He needs to be more aggressive and on the front foot with his defending rather than trying to react to situations.

Lewis Gibson 4 - Even the captain is finding it difficult at the moment. So often in the past he has blocked shots, made vital interceptions and won headers inside the penalty area but there has been less of all of those in recent matches.

Brendan Galloway 4 - It was a surprise he started the Boxing Day match after being substituted in the second half of the 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough because of a tight hamstring. Exactly how fit he was to play is unclear, but the Zimbabwe international will have been disappointed with his part in Coventry's first goal as he could not get a head on the cross swung in by Ben Sheaf and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto was right behind him to apply the finishing touch.

Adam Randell 4 - Was deployed as the holding midfield player in a 4-1-4-1 formation to start off with but was unable to give the defence much protection as gaps appeared all over the pitch for Coventry to exploit. Randell was caught in possession when Argyle tried to play out from the back in the 45th minute and Jack Rudoni set up Josh Eccles to score City's fourth goal.

Mustapha Bundu 4 - Had been in recent good form for Argyle and some positive play from him led to a chance for Rami Al Hajj, when the score was 2-0 to Coventry, but the Swedish midfielder's shot was deflected wide for a corner. Bundu then had to be substituted in the 37th minute after suffering an apparent hamstring injury as he stretched to try to win the ball in a challenge.

Darko Gyabi 4 - Has been one of the better Pilgrims' players of late but he was well off the pace against Coventry, although to be fair, that was no different to all of his team-mates.

Rami Al Hajj 4 - Lined up in central midfield alongside Darko Gyabi but had very little influence on the match, apart from the one shot after Mustapha Bundu's involvement in the build-up, and was taken off in the 55th minute.

Tegan Finn 6 STAR MAN - A first start for the 16-year-old academy product and just his second first team appearance. He did as well as you could expect of someone of his age in such challenging circumstances. Was very fortunate not to concede an early penalty for what looked like a clear foul on Josh Eccles but he did have Argyle's best scoring chance of the match on the stroke of half-time, a terrific shot as he cut in from the right which was pushed over the bar by the otherwise untroubled Oliver Dovin.

Andre Gray 4 - Argyle's only fit forward given the injuries to Ryan Hardie, Michael Obafemi and Muhamed Tijani. He saw little of the ball as Coventry took complete control from early on and with the match over as a contest by half-time he did not reappear for the start of the second half, presumably to save him for the trip to Oxford United on Sunday.

Substitutes

Callum Wright 3 - Initially played in the wide left attacking role after replacing the injured Mustapha Bundu, with Tegan Finn switching across to the right side. Wright was then pressed into service as a striker in the second half, which was largely a non-event. He then made a bad day for Argyle even worse by getting sent-off in the 87th minute after a wild tackle on Joel Latibeaudiere. Given how depleted the Pilgrims' already is his three-match suspension is the last thing they needed.

Freddie Issaka 4 - The 18-year-old was unusually not the youngest Argyle player on the pitch because of the presence of Tegan Finn. Issaka was sent on at the start of the second half for Andre Gray but given the state of the game his role was mainly to try to contain Coventry rather than going on the attack.

Adam Forshaw 4 - A 55th minute substitute for Rami Al Hajj. The Sky Blues were largely going through the motions by then and it felt like a pre-season game with the 29,000 crowd inside the Coventry Building Society Arena watching in almost a hush because of their side's total control.

Jordan Houghton 4 - Replaced Darko Gyabi in central midfield in the 71st minute. It was then all about trying to limit the chances that Coventry had and prevent them from winning by an even wider margin.