Zimbabwe: Farmers Urged to Tap Into China's Fruit Import Market

TRADE promotion agency, ZimTrade has implored local farmers to tap into China's fruit import market which presents an opportunity to earn the country much-needed foreign currency.

In 2023, China emerged as Zimbabwe's third-largest export market, accounting for approximately 23% of our export destination market, with exports valued at an impressive $1.7 billion, according to Trade Map 2024.

This significant figure underscores the potential for fresh produce farmers to not only grow their businesses but also diversify their product offerings to meet the demands of this expansive market.

The data from Trade Map reveals a significant gap and an opportunity for Zimbabwean farmers to diversify their fruit offerings.

Notably, the most imported fresh produce in China includes durians ($6.7 billion), cherries ($2.6 billion), and bananas ($1 billion), mangosteens ($730 million), grapes ($518 million), citrus ($446 million), kiwifruit ($493 million), longan ($454 million), dragon fruit ($320 million), plums ($280 million), cranberries ($260 million), macadamia ($222 million), among others.

"With Zimbabwe's favourable climatic conditions, there is ample room for farmers to introduce new products that could appeal to Chinese consumers. For instance, durians and mangosteens are tropical fruits that could thrive in Zimbabwe's environment. Additionally, kiwifruit and dragon fruit have already begun to be cultivated in Matabeleland South, where the sunny conditions are ideal for their growth," said ZIMTRADE.

The agency said South Africa, the leading African exporter to China, has successfully captured a considerable market share, exporting nuts worth $246 million and citrus fruits worth $190 million.

"This success story serves as a powerful reminder that Zimbabwean farmers can also stake their claim in this lucrative market by enhancing their capacities as individual growers, forming cooperatives, and collaborating as a nation to strengthen our export capabilities, " said ZIMTRADE.

To successfully penetrate the Chinese market, the agency said Zimbabwean farmers must navigate a complex landscape of regulations and standards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

First and foremost, obtaining market access approval from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) is essential.

This process requires adherence to China's stringent food safety and phytosanitary standards, which include meeting maximum residue limits (MRLs) for pesticides, complying with labelling requirements, and ensuring product traceability.