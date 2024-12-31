Morocco: Around 34,000 Moroccan Households Benefit From Direct Housing Assistance Program

Rabat — 33,565 Moroccan households have benefited from the Direct Housing Assistance program by December 27, Economy and Finance Minister Nadia Fettah announced on Monday in Rabat.

Speaking at the House of Representatives' question time, Fettah stated that 42% of beneficiaries are women and 22% are Moroccan expatriates.

The Minister also reported that 125,280 applications had been lodged on the dedicated platform, of which 111,569 had received initial approval.

She recalled that the program aims to help households acquire housing by granting an assistance of MAD 100,000 for the acquisition of a home with a sale price of MAD 300,000 or less, and MAD 70,000 for the acquisition of a home between MAD 300,000 and MAD 700,000.