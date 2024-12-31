Zimbabwe: Masvingo Community Benefits From Road Rehabilitation Project

A prominent Masvingo businessman has adopted President Mnangagwa's Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo mantra and is spearheading development in Murinye communal lands, through repairing roads and electrifying schools.

Mr Phillemon Mutangiri has fully embraced the "Nyika Inovakwa Nevene vayo" concept that inspired him to repair part of the Topora-Chatikobo road, which links communities in the larger Murinye area with Masvingo City, the provincial capital.

The Topora-Chatikobo road recently witnessed a horror crash after 9 people were killed with over 65 injured after a Chikozho bus' braking system malfunctioned as it was descending a steep slope near Topora business centre.

Communities in Murinye had long implored authorities to periodically rehabilitate the Topora-Chatikobo gravel road to curb human carnage .

The businessman has also connected electricity and running water at Daitai Secondary School in Murinye with a powerline he financed, also leading to the electrification of Mashenjere Clinic, which is the biggest in Murinye communal lands.

Hundreds of other villagers also benefitted from electricity supply lines connected to their homes.

Mr Chipiya Dzingirai from Munamati village in Murinye hailed the development.

"He (Mr Mutangiri) we thank him for undertaking projects benefitting the community like electricity and water at Daitai Primary and Secondary schools. The transport situation here has improved after he recently rehabilitated the Topora-Chatikobo road which was in bad shape, and accidents had increased on that road,"said Mr Dzingirayi.

Chief Murinye, Mr Efias Munodawafa, hailed Mr Mutangari hand to communities in his place of birth.

"I want to thank Mr Mutangiri for the good work that he is doing to regularly repair the Topora-Chatikobo road, and also for the electrification projects across Murinye, this is exemplary work from a son from Murinye who is committed to uplifting the lives of the majority of people and we must always thank him for that. The Topora-Chatikobo road that Mr Mutangiri is always repairing was the scene of a fatal accident recently involving a Chikozho bus, and we feel that the situation could have been better if the road was in good shape."

According to Chief Murinye, the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency should closely work with individuals like Mr Mutangiri to make sure they collaborate on the rehabilitation of rural roads across Murinye.

Masvingo Central representative in the National Assembly Cde Eddison Zvobgo (Jnr) commended the impact of the projects by Mr Mutangiri.