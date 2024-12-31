Zimbabwe: Carbon Worth U.S.$22,400 Stolen From Filabusi Mine

Seven armed robbers raided a mine in Filabusi last Friday before stealing 250kg of gold-trapping carbon worth US$ 22 400.

The robbers attacked three security guards before stealing the gold-trapping carbon.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. "Police in Gwanda are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Filabusi on December 27, 2024, at around 2300 hours.

Seven unidentified male suspects, who were armed with machetes and logs, attacked three security guards who were on duty before breaking into a carbon room where they stole 250kg of gold carbon valued at US$22 400.

"Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station," he said. The incident comes after eight armed robbers raided a mine in Bindura before stealing 550kg of pregnant gold carbon worth

US$36 000 on Unity Day. The robbers first attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into the carbon room. No arrests have been made and police are looking for the suspects.

"The ZRP is still investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Bindura on December 22, 2024. Eight unidentified suspects who were armed with a rifle, stones and logs, attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into a carbon room where they stole 11 x 50kg of pregnant gold carbon valued at US$36 000.

"Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact any nearest police station," he said.

The incident comes after police in Mabvuku are also investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a financial institution at Kamunhu Shopping Centre, Harare on December 20, 2024.

"Three robbers who were wearing face masks and armed with pistols, pounced on the financial institution and fired two shots in the air while demanding cash from the teller.

"The robbers stole US$1 500 and R20 000 cash and drove away in a Silver Toyota Sienta without registration number plates.

"Meanwhile, police are looking for two robbers who recently raided a computer shop in Belgravia, Harare before stealing 22 laptops. The robbers first attacked a security guard before breaking into the shop.

Commissioner Nyathi said, "police in Harare are investigating a robbery case which occurred at a computer shop at Shamwari Complex, Belgravia, Harare on December 19, 2024.

"Two unknown suspects attacked a security guard who was on duty before breaking into the shop where they stole 22 laptops. Anyone with information must report at any nearest police station."