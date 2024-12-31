Uganda: Political Race Heats Up for Pallisa Woman MP Seat As NRM Primaries Loom

Incumbent MP Kevin Kaala Ojinga, currently serving her first term, faces formidable competition from three challengers determined to unseat her.

The race for the Woman Member of Parliament seat in Pallisa District is intensifying as NRM primaries approach, with candidates ramping up their campaigns to win the hearts and minds of voters.

Confident in her track record, Ms Kaala has urged voters to grant her another term, citing significant progress in fulfilling her manifesto promises.

"I am still willing and ready to serve the people of Pallisa, and when that time comes, please rally behind me the very way we did it last time," she said during a voter engagement.

Ms Kaala claims to have delivered on 95% of her pledges, particularly highlighting her initiative to reward high-performing Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) students, which she credits with improving academic performance.

"This has indeed motivated learners, and we have seen improvement in academic performance here," Ms Kaala noted.

However, critics argue that Pallisa's continued poor national ranking in PLE results undermines her claims.

Catherine Achola, one of the challengers, has been vocal about addressing systemic issues in education, criticising Ms Kaala's approach as superficial.

"We lack about 800 teachers, and the teacher-to-pupil ratio is too high to adequately prepare learners to compete nationally. I am coming to correct that," Achola said while engaging voters.

Former MP Miriam Amoit and newcomer Jane Abbo have also entered the race, each emphasizing transformative leadership to tackle the district's longstanding challenges in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Beyond the candidates' manifestos, tribal dynamics could play a significant role in the outcome of the primaries.

Pallisa is home to multiple tribes, primarily the Bagwere and Iteso, and political analysts warn that tribal allegiances may overshadow merit-based decisions.

"Unfortunately, tribal considerations often influence elections in Pallisa, and this has had a negative impact on the quality of leadership in the district," said Nicholas Osaku, a political analyst.

As the primaries draw closer, NRM leaders are traversing sub-regions to rally support, heightening the political temperature in the district.

Voters are being urged to prioritize competence and track records over tribal affiliations in selecting their next representative.

The stakes are high in this closely watched race, which will determine not only the NRM's flag bearer but also the district's trajectory in addressing its pressing development challenges in the coming years.