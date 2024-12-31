Uganda: Bugisu Cultural Institution Faces Upheaval Following Sudden Cabinet Reshuffle

Stephen Masiga, the Umukuka's spokesperson, defended the reshuffle, asserting that the Cultural Leaders' Act grants the Umukuka discretionary authority to appoint and dismiss ministers.

The Bugisu Cultural Institution is in turmoil following a contentious cabinet reshuffle by Umukuka III Jude Mike Mudoma, which has sparked debates about governance and leadership within the institution.

The reshuffle led to the removal of Prime Minister Charles Walimbwa Peke, Commissioner for Reconciliation Ahamada Wasyaki, and two other ministers, with Paul Mwambu as prime minister, Rutanje Emanuel, and Dr Kosea Wambaka.

The dismissal of Wasyaki, a long-time ally of Mudoma, has drawn particular scrutiny.

Stephen Masiga, the Umukuka's spokesperson, defended the reshuffle, asserting that the Cultural Leaders' Act grants the Umukuka discretionary authority to appoint and dismiss ministers.

However, the timing--just a day after the General Assembly of the Inzu ya Masaba cultural institution convened--has raised significant concerns.

The General Assembly, considered the supreme governing body of the institution, comprises representatives from sub-counties, districts, and counties, including women, youth, diaspora members, and delegates from Kenya's Bamasaba community.

Among its key mandates is the vetting of the Umukuka's cabinet appointees.

Initially delayed since Mudoma's inauguration, the assembly finally convened on Saturday, October 28. Critics claim that the reshuffle targeted ministers who were outspoken about Mudoma's failure to activate essential governance organs, such as the Culture Council and Culture Board, which were designed to ensure checks and balances in the institution.

Nelson Wedayira, the newly elected Speaker of the General Assembly, accused Mudoma of attempting to consolidate power at the expense of the institution's governance structures.

"These actions undermine the checks and balances necessary to preserve public trust in the institution," Wedayira said.

In response, Masiga questioned the procedural legitimacy of the new General Assembly, accusing the ousted ministers of orchestrating its formation to undermine the Umukuka's authority.

"The very ministers who are supposed to be vetted cannot be the ones engineering the formation of the General Assembly. It's a clear conflict of interest," he stated.

The conflict within the Bugisu Cultural Institution highlights deeper issues of governance and the balance of power between the Umukuka and the institution's oversight bodies.

As tensions rise, observers are questioning the future of cultural leadership in Bugisu and whether the institution can maintain public confidence amidst the growing divisions.