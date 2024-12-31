Malawi: DPP Veep Jappie Mhango Takes On Chakwera Govt Over Delayed Completion of Chitipa - Ilomba Road

30 December 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

Northern Region vice president of the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Jappie Mhango, has taken to task President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his administration for failing to complete 31-kilometre Chitipa- Ilomba Road.

When he took over the reigns of power through the court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election in June 2020, President Chakwera promised that he would complete the road.

However, there has been little progress on the road that connects the Northern Region district to Tanzania.

This has prompted Mhango to question the seriousness and sincerity of President Chakwera and his government over development projects initiated by and under the previous administration.

The DPP vice president told a political rally in Rumphi that his party, an an initiator of the project, is not happy with project's slow pace, emphasising its importance for Chitipa's development.

"As a former Minister of Transport and Public Works, I know firsthand the impact of quality infrastructure on local communities," Mhango said, further criticising the current administration for its poor performance over the years.

He cited government's failures to address numerous challenges facing Malawians and the mounting debts.

