Uganda: I Warned Artists That Govt Would Make Them Beggars, but They Ignored My Advice - Bobi Wine

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has once again criticised artists for their dependency on government handouts, which he says undermines their value, respect, and independence.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kyagulanyi accused some artists of betraying their fans and the public by aligning themselves with individuals and systems that oppress ordinary Ugandans.

He specifically targeted Gen. Salim Saleh, the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and President Yoweri Museveni's brother, for allegedly controlling the music industry despite lacking expertise in the field.

"I warned you that these people will make you beggars, and you will end up being despised by those who genuinely support you. For them, they are oppressors, exploiting local Ugandans who have supported you as artists because your songs resonate with their struggles," Kyagulanyi said.

He criticized artists for accepting financial handouts instead of advocating for systemic reforms that would benefit the entire industry.

Kyagulanyi also reiterated his long-standing push for the protection of artists' rights through legislation. He highlighted that he urged fellow artist and MP Dr. Hilderman (Hilary Kiyaga) to present a Copyright Bill in Parliament to address issues affecting the music industry.

"I told Dr. Hilderman to go to Parliament and present this matter, and he represented the Bill. But most of the artists have shown little interest," Kyagulanyi lamented.

He argued that the lack of collective support for such reforms has left many musicians vulnerable and dependent on handouts, which has eroded their dignity and professionalism.

Kyagulanyi directed strong criticism at Gen. Saleh, accusing him of disrespecting artists and using financial leverage to control the music industry.

"The man (Gen. Saleh) sits there and disrespects artists. A guy who can't even sing one musical note is now the one who controls the music industry because he is the brother of President Museveni and has money to give handouts," Kyagulanyi said.

Recently, during a public event in Gulu, Gen. Saleh rejected a song by Omulangira Suuna meant to promote wealth creation initiatives.

He criticized musicians for delays and inefficiencies in delivering meaningful contributions to OWC.

"Musicians, I am tired of you. That one I have to repeat on camera. You have taken a lot of time. I have not even had time to meet the NRM people, can you imagine? Because when it is morning, I am meeting Bucha Man; in the afternoon, I am meeting Ragga Dee; in the evening, I am meeting Odongo," he lamented.

In a handwritten letter dated November 17, Gen. Saleh asked Eddy Kenzo, President of UNMF and Senior Presidential Advisor on Creatives, to address the influx of musicians visiting his residence in Gulu City during the festive season. Many musicians and comedians are reportedly seeking financial support, contributing to his frustrations.

UMA President Cinderella Sanyu, popularly known as Cindy, has also weighed in on the matter. She urged artists to regroup under UMA and avoid dependency on external influences, particularly Gen. Saleh.

"Gen. Salim Saleh is not the one who runs the entertainment industry. We, as artists, run the industry," Sanyu stated.

She emphasized that sustainable growth in the music industry requires artists to follow UMA's structures rather than relying on OWC programs.

"There are ministries which are concerned with the music industry, not Gen. Saleh. That is why, as leaders in UMA, we stopped going to Gen. Saleh's home a long time ago," Sanyu added.

Gen. Saleh has long worked with artists and other stakeholders in Gulu under OWC programs to address poverty and promote economic transformation.

Kyagulanyi has consistently warned artists against accepting government handouts, arguing that such dependency erodes their independence and professionalism.