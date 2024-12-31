Uganda: Tension in Terego After Communal Clash in Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement

The unrest reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute involving Nyakuma Majok, a young woman from the Nyirol clan, who was impregnated by David Lam of the Fangak clan.

Terego District is on edge following a violent clash between members of the Nyirol and Fangak clans, both of Nuer origin, residing in the Ocea B/Katiku Parish of Uriama Subcounty, Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement.

The unrest reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute involving Nyakuma Majok, a young woman from the Nyirol clan, who was impregnated by David Lam of the Fangak clan.

After the incident, Majok was allegedly sent back to South Sudan, a move that appears to have fuelled tensions between the two clans.

On the morning of December 29, 2024, Majok's brother, Makuach, reportedly encountered Lam at Ocea Trading Centre and assaulted him, triggering a broader clash between the clans.

During the altercation, a woman returning from church was injured in the crossfire.

West Nile Regional Police spokesperson Collins Asea confirmed the incident and noted that suspects had fled into the surrounding bushland.

"Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend those involved," Asea said, adding that law enforcement and security personnel are closely monitoring the situation.

He assured residents that authorities are working tirelessly to restore order and urged the community to remain calm.

"We are working tooth and nail to bring the situation under control and restore normalcy to the affected area. Investigations are ongoing, and we appeal to all parties to refrain from any retaliatory actions," Asea added.

The incident has heightened tensions within the refugee settlement, with calls for swift action to prevent further clashes.

Security forces remain on high alert as they work to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of residents.